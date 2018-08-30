Lazaruscoin Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (LAZ)

Lazaruscoin (CURRENCY:LAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Lazaruscoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lazaruscoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Lazaruscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lazaruscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00086450 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000774 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Lazaruscoin Coin Profile

Lazaruscoin (CRYPTO:LAZ) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. The official website for Lazaruscoin is lazaruscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lazaruscoin

Lazaruscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lazaruscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lazaruscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lazaruscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

