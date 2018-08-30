LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

LCNB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,036. LCNB has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $249.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.38.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.