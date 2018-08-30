LCNB (LCNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th.

LCNB stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. LCNB has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $250.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.38.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). LCNB had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LCNB by 928.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LCNB by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LCNB by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

