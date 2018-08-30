Legal & General Group Plc Sells 414,694 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367,943 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 414,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.44% of eBay worth $158,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 45,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 15.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.6% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 19.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 1,757.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 88,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 83,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $793,153.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,750.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,954 shares of company stock worth $3,799,342. 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

