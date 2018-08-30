Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $152,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,279.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $140.37 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $105.16 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

