LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.09 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 21.09%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $167,288.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,086,623 shares in the company, valued at $107,105,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $750,298.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $191,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,327 shares of company stock worth $5,835,918. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 20.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 932,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 160,754 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,304.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 153,152 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,425,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,202,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 68,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,044. The company has a market capitalization of $699.11 million, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

