Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will report sales of $200.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.00 million. Lendingtree reported sales of $171.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year sales of $756.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.00 million to $764.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $901.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $916.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.69. Lendingtree had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.18.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.30, for a total transaction of $4,119,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,022 shares of company stock worth $46,788,085. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $245.20 on Thursday. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $205.45 and a 52-week high of $404.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

