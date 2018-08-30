Leoni (LEO) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €45.00 ($52.33) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEO. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.86 ($59.14).

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €37.67 ($43.80) on Tuesday. Leoni has a twelve month low of €39.21 ($45.59) and a twelve month high of €66.20 ($76.98).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

