Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (LNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of TSE:LNF opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of C$16.35 and a 12-month high of C$19.57.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

In related news, insider Graeme Leon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, and The Brick Outlet banners.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.