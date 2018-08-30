Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s rating score has declined by 25% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.77). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 28.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 418,379 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 71.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,797,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 236,620 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 31.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 504,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

