Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) Vice Chairman Sells $12,150.00 in Stock

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Vice Chairman Ronald Shiftan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,572.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. 16,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.09. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $148.65 million for the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on LCUT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 26.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.