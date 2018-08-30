Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Trading Down 74.6% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can now be bought for about $32.22 or 0.00344831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded 74.6% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.48 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00862280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002739 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010681 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013063 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

