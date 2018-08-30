Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $81,960.00 and $343.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00065227 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000903 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,475.42 or 3.24742521 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006978 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00060005 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 1,813,353 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

