Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post $441.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $444.00 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $317.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $459.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $227.09 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $171.91 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $723,189.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.77, for a total transaction of $147,556.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,107.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,003 shares of company stock worth $6,306,024 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

