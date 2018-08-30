Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $4,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV opened at $49.65 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $197,987.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,323.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $988,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,270.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,389 shares of company stock valued at $9,044,188 in the last ninety days. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $49.11 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

