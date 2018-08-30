Live Stars (LIVE) One Day Volume Tops $519.00

Live Stars (CURRENCY:LIVE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Live Stars has a total market cap of $511,735.00 and approximately $519.00 worth of Live Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Live Stars token can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. In the last week, Live Stars has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Live Stars alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00278115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00153431 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034969 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Live Stars

Live Stars launched on September 29th, 2017. Live Stars’ total supply is 54,722,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,722,531 tokens. The Reddit community for Live Stars is /r/LiveStarsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Live Stars is livestars.io. Live Stars’ official message board is medium.com/live-stars. Live Stars’ official Twitter account is @LiveStarsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Live Stars

Live Stars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Live Stars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Live Stars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Live Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Live Stars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Live Stars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.