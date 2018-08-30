LOCIcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (LOCI)

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. LOCIcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $812.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCIcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, LOCIcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00277630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00153648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035773 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000641 BTC.

LOCIcoin Token Profile

LOCIcoin’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,680,325 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io. LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io.

LOCIcoin Token Trading

LOCIcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

