Loom Network Market Capitalization Achieves $68.48 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001665 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Tidex, Binance and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $68.48 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00276822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00152926 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035554 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010850 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,543,256 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bitbns, Tidex, Hotbit, Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, Kucoin, Coinbe, Bittrex, LATOKEN, DEx.top, YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange, DragonEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

