Loop Capital Analysts Give Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) a $29.00 Price Target

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) received a $29.00 target price from analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.