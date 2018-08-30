Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Markel Co. (MKL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Markel by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Markel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in Markel by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Signition LP boosted its position in Markel by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Signition LP now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,092.43, for a total transaction of $218,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,038,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total transaction of $108,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,790,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,828. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,237.50.

Markel stock opened at $1,211.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 334.75 and a beta of 0.96. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $995.30 and a 12-month high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

