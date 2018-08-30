Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.81.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

