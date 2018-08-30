LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.42% of LSI Industries worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.76.

In other news, Director Robert P. Beech purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,439 shares in the company, valued at $128,060.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,745 shares of company stock worth $154,239. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.20 million. analysts expect that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

