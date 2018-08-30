LSV Asset Management Has $1.77 Million Holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.31% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $2,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 140,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 84,220 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael L. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $101,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,464.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $64,653.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,596 shares of company stock worth $266,679 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.08. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

