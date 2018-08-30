LTX-Credence Co. common stock (XCRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LTX-Credence Co. common stock (NASDAQ:XCRA) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LTX-Credence Co. common stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.32. LTX-Credence Co. common stock posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTX-Credence Co. common stock will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LTX-Credence Co. common stock.

LTX-Credence Co. common stock (NASDAQ:XCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.73 million. LTX-Credence Co. common stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 16.54%. LTX-Credence Co. common stock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XCRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LTX-Credence Co. common stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock by 11.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock in the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock by 214.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 121,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 83,192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock by 2,638.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

LTX-Credence Co. common stock stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,728. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $795.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. LTX-Credence Co. common stock has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Xcerra Corporation provides test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Test Solutions and Electronic Manufacturing Solutions. The company offers Diamond series platform that offers high-density packaging for the testing of microcontrollers, and consumer and digital-based ASSP and ASIC devices; X-Series platform that offers configurations for the testing of analog-based ASSP and ASIC, power, automotive, mixed signal, and RF applications; and ASL platform for testing linear, low-end mixed signal, precision analog, and power management devices.

