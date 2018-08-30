Luna Coin Price Reaches $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Luna Coin has a market cap of $19,219.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00280054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00154304 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035575 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.