Magnolia Petroleum (MAGP) Shares Up 50%

Magnolia Petroleum PLC (LON:MAGP)’s share price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 635,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 77,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Magnolia Petroleum Company Profile (LON:MAGP)

Magnolia Petroleum Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and gas properties primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It holds interests in properties located in the Bakken/Three Forks Sanish formations in North Dakota, as well as the Mississippi Lime and the Woodford and Hunton formations in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.