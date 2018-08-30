Maintel Holdings plc (MAI) Insider Buys £152 in Stock

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Kevin Stevens purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($196.08).

Kevin Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maintel alerts:

On Thursday, June 28th, Kevin Stevens purchased 18 shares of Maintel stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 824 ($10.63) per share, for a total transaction of £148.32 ($191.33).

Shares of LON MAI opened at GBX 780 ($10.06) on Thursday. Maintel Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 600 ($7.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,080 ($13.93).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.