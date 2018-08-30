Malibu Boats (MBUU) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.25

News headlines about Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Malibu Boats earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.88592026347 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

MBUU traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,447. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

