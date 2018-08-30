Marathon Oil (MRO) Given a $21.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) has been assigned a $21.00 price objective by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 146.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

