Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,822,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,322,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,582,000 after acquiring an additional 976,003 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,564,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,798,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,099,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,126,000 after acquiring an additional 545,839 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $84.62 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

