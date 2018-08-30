Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 46,010 Shares of United Community Financial Corp (UCFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,010 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Community Financial were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UCFC. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Community Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 614,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Community Financial by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 57,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Community Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UCFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Community Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:UCFC opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. United Community Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.34%. analysts forecast that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Matthew T. Garrity sold 5,000 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,989.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty E. Adams sold 301,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $3,423,290.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,806 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.