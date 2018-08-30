Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.23 Million Position in National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $326.36 on Thursday. National Western Life Group Inc has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $368.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, major shareholder Robert L. Moody sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $52,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell S. Moody sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.50, for a total transaction of $64,787.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NWLI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

