Masco (MAS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Masco (NYSE:MAS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Masco earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.1034563097128 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Masco has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.45 to $35.79 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.