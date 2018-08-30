Materialise (MTLS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Materialise alerts:

MTLS stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.57. Materialise has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $652.62 million, a P/E ratio of -376.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Materialise had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 254,681 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $1,410,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Materialise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 934,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 109,493 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.