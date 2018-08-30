Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MZOR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mazor Robotics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MZOR opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 1.56. Mazor Robotics has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $76.56.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Mazor Robotics had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. Mazor Robotics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts expect that Mazor Robotics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MZOR. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 60.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 422,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after acquiring an additional 159,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mazor Robotics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mazor Robotics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mazor Robotics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mazor Robotics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

