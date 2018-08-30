Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mazor Robotics Ltd. is engaged in the development, production and marketing of medical devices for surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery. It offers Renaissance(TM), a surgical robotic system to conduct spine surgeries with less radiation. The company operates in the United States, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Asia. Mazor Robotics Ltd. is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Mazor Robotics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Mazor Robotics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mazor Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mazor Robotics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.08.

Shares of Mazor Robotics stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Mazor Robotics has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Mazor Robotics had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mazor Robotics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MZOR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mazor Robotics during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Mazor Robotics by 60.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 422,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after buying an additional 159,662 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in Mazor Robotics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 506,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after buying an additional 83,387 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Mazor Robotics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 278,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Mazor Robotics by 1,358.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 45,278 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

