Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medidata Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDSO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. 4,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,158. Medidata Solutions has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $88.87. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $155.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Medidata Solutions’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,148,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,955,000 after acquiring an additional 291,630 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,394,000 after acquiring an additional 782,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,052,000 after acquiring an additional 497,817 shares during the last quarter.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.