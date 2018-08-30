MediShares Achieves Market Cap of $21.83 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One MediShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and approximately $228,604.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00276822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00152926 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035554 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010850 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,031,355,785 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

