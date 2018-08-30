Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,932 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,787,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,098,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,035,000 after acquiring an additional 939,892 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.61.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,130 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

