MEDX (MEDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

MEDX (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One MEDX token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Coinrail, Coinsuper and CPDAX. During the last seven days, MEDX has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. MEDX has a market cap of $0.00 and $45,808.00 worth of MEDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEDX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00274318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00152616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035451 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEDX Profile

MEDX launched on May 28th, 2018. MEDX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for MEDX is medibloc.org. MEDX’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official message board for MEDX is medium.com/medibloc.

MEDX Token Trading

MEDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, DEx.top, IDEX, Kryptono, Gate.io, Coinrail and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.