Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,469 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $96,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

