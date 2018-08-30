Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,512,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,183,000 after buying an additional 1,582,482 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,795,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,538,000 after buying an additional 3,443,111 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,055,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,176,000 after buying an additional 1,479,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,105,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,519,000 after buying an additional 17,400,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 29,981,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,581 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.