Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $186.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $141.06 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3764 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

