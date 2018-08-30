Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,202,000 after buying an additional 312,955 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 2,481,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after buying an additional 390,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,970,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 751,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 712,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,932,000 after purchasing an additional 74,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $125.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

