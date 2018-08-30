Methanex (MEOH) & Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Critical Analysis

Methanex (NASDAQ: REGI) and Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Methanex and Renewable Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex 10.90% 28.64% 10.91% Renewable Energy Group 8.64% 32.12% 18.42%

Risk & Volatility

Methanex has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Methanex and Renewable Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 1 6 6 0 2.38 Renewable Energy Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Methanex presently has a consensus target price of $72.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.90%. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 25.36%. Given Methanex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Methanex is more favorable than Renewable Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Methanex and Renewable Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $3.06 billion 1.91 $316.13 million $4.71 15.64 Renewable Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.45 -$79.07 million ($2.04) -12.92

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than Renewable Energy Group. Renewable Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Methanex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Methanex pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Renewable Energy Group does not pay a dividend. Methanex pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Methanex has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Methanex beats Renewable Energy Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities. The company also produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, and inedible animal fat, as well as soybean or canola oil; and markets, distributes, and sells biomass-based diesel and its co-products. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. Further, the company provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies; and construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. Additionally, it engages in the production of renewable chemicals, advanced biofuels, and other products; and trading of petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

