Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) Given a €17.00 Price Target at equinet

Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price target from investment analysts at equinet in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s previous close.

B4B3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Commerzbank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.14 ($15.28).

Get Metro AG Preference Shares alerts:

ETR:B4B3 opened at €12.55 ($14.59) on Thursday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a one year low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro AG Preference Shares Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.