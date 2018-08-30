MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Holdings Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,182,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,513 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH were worth $39,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX acquired a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 37.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.41.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

