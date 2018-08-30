Microbot Medical (MBOT) vs. Mateon Therapeutics (MATN) Critical Survey

Microbot Medical (OTCMKTS: MATN) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Microbot Medical and Mateon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mateon Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Microbot Medical currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 196.61%. Mateon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.19%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Microbot Medical has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -62.01% -58.76% Mateon Therapeutics N/A -4,138.38% -459.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microbot Medical and Mateon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical $120,000.00 214.96 -$7.58 million N/A N/A Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.81 million ($0.52) -0.37

Microbot Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Mateon Therapeutics.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Mateon Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures. It also holds an intellectual property portfolio that comprises 9 patent families, which include 9 patents granted in the United States, 12 patents granted outside the United States, and 15 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

