Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Position Reduced by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,028,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $96,187,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $81,168,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,919,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,042,000 after acquiring an additional 582,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 651,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,493,000 after acquiring an additional 378,400 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $86.82 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.10 per share, with a total value of $1,009,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $159,130.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

