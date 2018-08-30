Middleby Corp (MIDD) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 604,451 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.82% of Middleby worth $280,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,848,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,415,000 after buying an additional 52,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Middleby by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,679,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Middleby by 13.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 572,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,834,000 after purchasing an additional 69,743 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Middleby by 41.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 516,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Middleby by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 420,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter.

MIDD stock opened at $121.27 on Thursday. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.04). Middleby had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $668.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.57.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

